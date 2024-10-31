Muncie Man Charged With Attacking Ex-Girlfriend

A Muncie man is accused of attacking his former girlfriend with a knife and is charged with attempted murder.
22 year old Keywine Gibson Jr. is also charged with aggravated battery, domestic battery with a deadly weapon and pointing a firearm in connection with the incident Wednesday night at an apartment complex in the 3700 block of North Marleon Drive.

Previous Post
Ball Brothers Foundation Issues Fall Grants
Next Post
Lawsuit Filed Against MCS In Connection With Playground Incident

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom