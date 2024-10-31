A Muncie man is accused of attacking his former girlfriend with a knife and is charged with attempted murder.
22 year old Keywine Gibson Jr. is also charged with aggravated battery, domestic battery with a deadly weapon and pointing a firearm in connection with the incident Wednesday night at an apartment complex in the 3700 block of North Marleon Drive.
Muncie Man Charged With Attacking Ex-Girlfriend
