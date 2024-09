The Leagues of Women Voters of Muncie-Delaware County, along with Woof Boom Radio and other groups will hold a U.S. House 5th District Candidate Forum for the public before the Nov. 5 election. MuncieJournal.com reports the forum will be take place from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, in the auditorium of Anderson High School, 4610 S. Madison Ave., Anderson, Indiana, Attendees should park in the North Lot and enter Door No. 1.