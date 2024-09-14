14-Year-Old Could be Tried as Adult in Muncie Murder

Prosecutors have filed a motion in Delaware County’s juvenile court to have a 14-year-old boy tried as an adult in a Muncie murder case. The juvenile is one of six people — all but one under the age of 20 — implicated in the August 14th slaying of 15-year-old Latajohne Phillips. Phillips, shot in the head and left leg, was found mortally wounded outside the clubhouse at the Latitude apartment complex at 2901 N. Elgin St. He later died at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, according to a StarPress report.

The Indiana State Police have shared the results of its Labor Day weekend patrols. The following charges were made during the patrols: 2 Warrant Arrests, 5 Reckless Driving Arrests, 6 Drivers License Violations, 7 Drug-Related Arrests, 7 Operating While Intoxicated Arrests, and 3 Traffic Crashes were Investigated.

Acclaimed chamber music group SYBARITE5 will be performing in a FREE outdoor concert as part of the 2024 Muncie Three Trails Music Series. The concert will take place at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 14th at Canan Commons in the heart of downtown Muncie, IN. The Ball State University Jazz Orchestra will open the show. SYBARITE5’s eclectic repertoire includes music with roots in classical, rock, jazz, hip-hop, Armenian folk, and the avant-garde.

As we reported yesterday, Woof Boom radio and its employees have been named as finalists in the Indiana Broadcasters Association’s 2024 Spectrum Awards, focusing on the Best in Broadcasting. A few of the 8 categories where Woof Boom radio was a finalist included: Best Radio Newscast, Best Radio General News Story, Best Radio Sports Show or Sports Story and Best Radio Local Sports Play-by-Play Coverage. The IBA Spectrum Awards event will occur on Tuesday, October 15th, at The Cabaret in downtown Indianapolis.

Ball State Public Media has been awarded a grant from the Indiana Arts Commission for arts and culture programming through the Arts Project Support grant program. Ball State Public Media plans to use the generous funding to continue producing “Pop of Culture,” a new weekly radio show and podcast highlighting regional creatives, performers, artists, cultural organizations, and events.

IBJ.com reports Gov. Eric Holcomb was scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy yesterday in Kyiv to discuss how Indiana can help Ukraine with agricultural and life science support amid the ongoing Russian invasion. The visit will make Holcomb the first U.S. governor to travel to the country since Russia’s invasion more than two years ago.

Leadership at the Rising Star Casino in southern Indiana is considering moving the casino to Fort Wayne. If the move happens, it would likely move to New Haven, just outside Fort Wayne. That’s according to the New Haven community development director, who says they and the casino are in preliminary discussions about a possible move. A city councilor in Rising Sun says the casino has informed them of their discussions with New Haven. No comment on the possible move from the Indiana Gaming Commission or the casino itself.

The days are shortening, the yellow-jackets are back, there’s a Ball State Football game this Saturday and spiderwebs are seemingly everywhere around your back patio. It’s the time of year when we all begin to wonder… When does daylight saving time end? Well, this year we will set our clocks back one hour on Sunday, November 3rd.

There is still time to join this year’s class of the Academy for Community Leadership. ACL is the perfect opportunity to meet other professionals and get involved in our community. For more information and to register, visit munciechamber.org.

LaShanta Vaughn, CEO and Executive Director of Visit Muncie, the local visitor’s bureau, has announced the hiring of Jeffrey Neff as its Director of Marketing and Community Engagement. For the last 10 years, Neff has been the marketing manager for Harrah’s Hoosier Park in Anderson where he was responsible for social media, advertising, promotional programming and execution. He assisted with campaign strategy, production, and key execution for Harrah’s biggest events as well as their rebranding.

At 12:30pm today, The Muncie Land Bank will host Abigail Lane, the Director of Near Eastside Initiatives for Englewood Community Development Corporation in Indianapolis. She will present “Transforming a Neighborhood through Housing for Marginalized Populations.” The presentation is open to the public and will be presented at Madjax in downtown Muncie.

If you are looking to buy a new iphone, you might want to wait until after September 9th. That’s when Apple is scheduled to introduce the iPhone 16, their newest iphone, along with its PRO and PRO MAX models. Many tech analysts report the new models should be available to consumers sometime later this month.

WTHR reports The Indiana Department of has announced the top three Teacher of the Year finalists. The lucky finalists are Chet Dixon, of Mooresville Consolidated School District; Ellie Minogue, of Tippecanoe School Corporation; and Graciela Miranda, of the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township.

Caitlin Clark became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 100 3-pointers in a season and finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for her second career triple-double as the playoff-bound Indiana Fever beat the Los Angeles Sparks 93-86 on Wednesday night.

The 100th season of Ball State football kicks off this Saturday at Scheumann Stadium when the Cardinals take on Missouri State, from the Missouri Valley Conference. It will be Ball State’s first season opener at home since 2021. Kick-off time is 2:00 p.m.



The Center for Economic and Civic Learning at Ball State University will host the 2024 Civic Learning Symposium September 27th to 28th at the L.A. Pittenger Student Center. This annual event is a forum for faculty, educators, and community members to convene, share insights, and explore innovative approaches to civics, education, and community engagement. The theme for this year’s symposium, “Education, Dialogue, & Deliberation in Our Democracy,” highlights the importance of dialogue and deliberation within the educational system and broader democratic society. Registration information can be found on the Eventbrite.com website.