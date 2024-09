Prosecutors have filed a motion in Delaware County’s juvenile court to have a 14-year-old boy tried as an adult in a Muncie murder case. According to the Star Press, the juvenile is one of six people — all but one under the age of 20 — implicated in the Aug. 14 slaying of 15-year-old Latajohne Phillips, who was found injured at the Latitude apartment complex and later died at the hospital.