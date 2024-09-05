County Court Warns Of Scam Calls

Delaware County court officials said this week that some citizens in recent days have received fraudulent telephone calls “demanding payment for failure to appear for jury duty.” The Star Press reports the local court system would “never call and request or demand payment for failure to appear.” Anyone receiving such a call should hang up immediately.

Second Person Charged In Child Neglect Case
Prosecutors In Shooting Case Want 14 Year Old Tried As Adult

