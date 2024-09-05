A second member of a Delaware County family has been charged in a child neglect investigation. According to the Star Press, 68 year old Patricia D. Privett is charged with aiding, inducing or causing neglect of a dependent. On Aug. 6, her 45-year-old son, Brian Keith Privett, was arrested for living with his juvenile son at a residence authorities say was in “a deplorable state that no one should inhabit.”
Second Person Charged In Child Neglect Case
