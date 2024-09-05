Muncie Mother Arrested for Refusing to Cooperate with Abuse Investigation

The Star Press reports a Muncie mother who allegedly refused to cooperate with an investigation of abuse allegations involving her children has been arrested. 25-year-old Montanna Liberty McCoy, was taken into custody, preliminarily charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury and an unrelated count of intimidation. McCoy was being held in the Delaware County Jail under a $12,500 bond. The Delaware County prosecutor’s office will determine whether formal charges will be filed against her.

The Indiana Fever have clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2016. The 2024 postseason will be the franchise’s 14th playoff appearance as Indiana reached the playoffs 12 consecutive times from 2005-2016 and made its first postseason appearance in 2002. The 2024 WNBA postseason will begin on Sunday, September 22nd.

IBJ.com reports Condoleezza Rice,who served as U.S. secretary of state from 2005 to 2009, said Tuesday that she would prioritize her foreign policy efforts on the Middle East and Iran, Venezuela and Russia if she were still in her former position. She’s worried about whether the U.S. is prepared for all the situations presented by those three trouble spots. Rice spoke to the Economic Club of Indiana in a lunch conversation with former Indiana Governor Mitch Daniels. She also participated in the unveiling of a new sculpture in downtown Indianapolis honoring the legacy and contributions of former Indiana Senator Richard Lugar.

Families and children are invited to learn about “pollinators” at Ball State’s Environmental Education Center on Saturday, September 14th. The event will take place at the BSU Nature Lab , Christy Woods and Rinard Orchard Greenhouse from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Families and visitors will learn all about pollination, observe pollinators up-close, and create pollinator-inspired artwork.

In a Facebook post, Minnetrista Museum and Gardens announced that the Orchard Shop now has freshly-pressed apple cider available for purchase.

Costco membership fees are increasing. Beginning with September renewals the Gold Star membership fee goes up $5 to $65 per member. The company says membership fees help to offset operational costs so the company can keep prices low. The company says it’s the first time membership fees have increased in seven years.

We have this scam alert from the Delaware County Indiana 911 Communications Center—They have have received multiple reports of scams involving people pretending to be members of the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, while telling people they must pay fines or face jail time. The calls have reportedly appeared on Caller IDs as a local phone number. The practice is called “Caller ID Spoofing,” and scammers don’t care whose phone number they use. If you receive a call asking for money or gift cards, treat the call as a scam and notify law enforcement.

All Veterans are invited to attend the 11th Annual Eastern Indiana Veterans Resource Fair and Hiring Event from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 26th, 2024, at the First Bank Expo Center, 861 Salisbury Road, in Richmond, IN. There is no cost to attend. This event will gather various service partners and employers to provide and assist Veterans with their individual needs. Services being provided by the more than 100 anticipated vendors include: free health screenings, employment options, educational information, governmental resources, mental health services, wellness providers, and other community resources.

New research has revealed that the Indiana State Fair is the ninth most popular State Fair on social media in the U.S. Experts at QR Code Generator analyzed the number of Instagram and TikTok posts using the hashtags for each State Fair in the US, to determine which ones are the most popular across social media. The Indiana State Fair placed ninth, with 61,949 posts. The Minnestota State Fair came in first place with 391,000 posts.

Woof Boom radio and its employees have been named finalists in 8 different categories including Radio Station of the Year by the Indiana Broadcasters Association in its annual Spectrum Awards. The awards represent the Best in Indiana Broadcasting.

The Indianapolis Business Journal announced their 2024 “20 in their Twenties” this past week. Ball State University was represented well in this list, with 3 former Cardinals being selected for this prestigious honor. BSU grads named were Ryan Ritchie, Taylor Melangton, and Hannah Riffle.

The Charles W. Brown Planetarium has a number of free programs going on now through the end of December. The planetarium at Ball State is the largest one in the state of Indiana. All regularly scheduled planetarium programs are free of charge, cash donations are accepted at the door. No tickets or reservations are required for public planetarium shows except for their annual “Astronomy SLAM!” See the entire list of free programs this fall on munciejournal.com.

Indiana and Michigan power is installing new smart meters for homes and businesses as part of I&M’s modernization of the power grid. The new smart meters allow users to have more control of their energy use. Smart meters use secure wireless technology to provide timely and accurate meter reading data, and allow you to see your home’s energy use in 15 minute intervals via a smartphone app. For more information visit indianamichiganpower.com.

Winning artwork from the 2024 Photography Show presented by Honeywell Arts & Entertainment is now on display at the Clark Gallery in the Honeywell Center until September 29th.

– The exhibit features works by amateur and professional photographers.

– 93 pieces were entered, and 53 pieces were chosen to be displayed.

– 14 individuals received awards.

– The judges of this year’s competition were Jim Gabbard and Angela Green.

Forty-eight percent of workers said they plan to job hunt in the next 12 months, according to a survey by Bankrate. That’s down from 56% in March 2023. Young workers, including millennials and Gen Z, are more prone to job-hop than other generations, their survey also found. Bankrate’s experts say finding a new job may be more challenging than it was just a few years ago, but still certainly possible.

Award-winning folk and roots band Low Lily will perform at Pruis Hall at Ball State University this evening, September 5th, 2024, beginning at 7:30 p.m. With a vocal blend that has been dubbed “outstanding” and “meticulous” as well as world-class instrumental prowess, Low Lily has shared their signature sound with enthusiastic audiences throughout the US and beyond. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.