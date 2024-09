A Muncie mother who allegedly refused to cooperate with an investigation of abuse allegations involving her children has been arrested. According to the Star Press, 25 year old Montanna Liberty McCoy is preliminarily charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury and an unrelated count of intimidation. Police say one of McCoy’s children tried to tell hospital staff that he was hit by 28 year old Larry Foster Jr., but McCoy maintained the child was lying.