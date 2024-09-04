Buyer’s Market, which opened an off-price retail store in Muncie Mall in June 2021, has leased the former Pepsi facility on North Walnut Street “to provide more opportunities to expand.” According to the Star Press, the Pepsi building “will serve as a sorting and storage facility, allowing for bulk deliveries from retailers to be priced and distributed efficiently.” The new facility will “create up to 60 jobs,
Buyer’s Market Leases Old Pepsi Facility
