Indiana 5th District Candidate Forum Happening September 12th

The Leagues of Women Voters of Muncie-Delaware County, Anderson-Madison County, Hamilton County and Howard County in partnership with Woof Boom Radio and WXIN AND WTTV will hold a U.S. House 5th District Candidate Forum for the public before the November 5th election. The forum will be take place from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 12th, in the auditorium of Anderson High School, 4610 S. Madison Ave., Anderson, Indiana, Attendees should park in the North Lot and enter Door No. 1. The forum is free and open to the public.

The Star Press reports Muncie police have released the name of the man who was fatally shot in the city’s Industry neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. Deputy Police Chief Melissa Criswell said the victim was 29-year-old Jamal Wallace. City police about 3:30 p.m. Saturday responded to a reported shooting in the 1200 block of South Blaine Street. Wallace, who was found at the scene, was taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 4-year-old girl died after drowning in a pond in Greenwood on Sunday night. The Greenwood Fire Department was called to the 900 block of Hacienda Drive around 9:14 p.m. about a missing child. Police arrived by 9:15 p.m. and quickly found the girl in a nearby pond. An officer pulled her from the water and started CPR. Investigators say that the girl was in town visiting with family and was missing for about an hour before she was found in the water. Firefighters arrived shortly after and continued to help. The girl was taken to a local hospital but was pronounced dead soon after.

September’s First Thursday will feature “The Great Muncie Mystery” beginning at 5:30 p.m. You’ll meet at Dave’s alley or Canan commons for instructions on solving riddles that will lead you to 10 different businesses in downtown Muncie. At those businesses you will find either a suspect or a piece of evidence to help you solve the mystery. Turn in your guesses at the lobby of Muncie Civic Theatre by 7:30 p.m, then stick around to find out who the caper was and which of our local gum-shoes solved the crime.

The Daleville splash pad has now closed for the season. However, the Daleville Town Hall park will still be offering activities during the fall such as the 7th annual Fall Frenzy. The event allows local vendors to showcase their often handmade items. Last year the event had 50 vendors. Fall Frenzy will be on Saturday, September 28th from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

A sculpture honoring the legacy and contributions of former Indiana Senator Richard Lugar was unveiled yesterday at Bicentennial Unity Plaza, in Indianapolis. The monument will later be moved to Lugar Plaza, outside of the Indianapolis City-County Building. The sculpture stands 7 feet tall and depicts a relaxed Lugar leaning on a column representing the US Capital. Lugar is commonly remembered for his 36 years representing Indiana in the US senate.

Another possible road rage incident on I-465 happened yesterday afternoon. Indiana State Police troopers are investigating after someone was shot on Interstate 465 on the north side of Indianapolis. Police said the shooting happened just before 1:30 p.m., somewhere between the Michigan Road and Meridian Street exits. The car that was hit pulled off at the Arby’s near 96th and Meridian streets. Police have not shared the victim’s condition, or any details about a possible suspect or what led up to the shooting, according to WTHR.

Fox 59 reports a popular weight loss drug reduced the risk of COVID-19 deaths, according to a new study.The research, published Friday in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, found during a clinical trial of Wegovy that people taking the obesity drug during the COVID pandemic were less likely to die from the virus. Semaglutide, the active medicine found in the drug, has become a popular option for people looking to lose weight. People taking the drug still contracted the virus during the clinical trial, but their chances of dying dropped by 33 percent, the study found.

In a list of the 50 hottest zip codes from Realtor.com, Carmel, Indiana comes in at No. 27. The website said homes in the 46033 zipcode on Carmel’s east side are on the market for about 29 days. The data shows the average home price is $519,000. The 47909 zip code in Lafayette, Indiana came in at No. 50 on the list, with homes being on the market for around 28 days with an average selling price of $359,000.

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced plans for a traffic pattern change on Indiana 3 near Eaton. Beginning on or after Tuesday, September 3rd, crews will install stop signs at the intersection of Indiana 3 and Wheeling Pike/Indiana Avenue. The additional stop signs will convert this intersection from a two-way stop to a four-way stop. The northbound and southbound traffic on Indiana 3 will be required to stop at this intersection.

Judge Terry A. Crone will retire from the Court of Appeals of Indiana on November 5th, 2024. He has served the Court with distinction for 20 years, authoring over 2,988 majority opinions and participating in over 245 oral arguments. As the second-highest court in Indiana, the Court of Appeals hears appeals from the state’s trial courts and some state agencies. The Court hears cases in three-judge panels, and all panels have statewide jurisdiction and rotate three times per year.

Second Harvest Food Bank has announced that east central Indiana communities met and exceeded the $150,000 challenge set for their Summer Match Campaign. With the help of Anthem and Meijer, Second Harvest Food Bank helped provide over 1,280,000 meals. That’s a lot of nutritional security for under-resourced areas in East Central Indiana. For more information visit curehunger.org.

Wish-TV reports a furniture store, an art shop, and an expanded clothing retailer have opened at the Hamilton Town Center shopping mall. Plus, four more stores are “coming soon,” The store that may attract the most shoppers is Nordstrom Rack. The off-price department store is a sister to luxury department store Nordstrom. JD Sports will open in the fall. The England-headquartered retailer has 3,400 stores worldwide. Next, Rally House a specialty sports store will open in September. It sells hats, T-shirts, jerseys and other merchandise. On the newly opened list, furniture retailer Lovesac creates sectional seating, bean bags and “Pillow Sac” accent chairs.

Caitlin Clark had 28 points and 12 assists on Sunday as the Indiana Fever won in a 100-93 victory over the Dallas Wings. Kelsey Mitchell scored 36 points, including a 3 pointer that gave the Fever a four-point lead with 1:58 remaining. Indiana (17-16) is now above .500 for the first time and the team is solidly in the playoff mix. The Fever play tonight against the last-place Los Angeles Sparks.

The Community Engagement Council is looking for 10 more teams for the 1st Annual Muncie Community Schools Cornhole Classic Tournament to support Muncie Community Schools. Whether you’re a seasoned player or just in it for the fun, this is your chance to make a difference in our community. The event will be held on Saturday, September 7th at 1:00 p.m. at the ClubHouse in downtown Muncie. Search for “Community Engagement Council” on Facebook for more information.