Muncie Police Release Name Of Fatal Shooting Victim

Muncie police have released the name of the man who was fatally shot in the city’s Industry neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. The victim is identified as 29 year old Jamal Wallace. The Star Press reports police about 3:30 p.m. Saturday responded to a reported shooting in the 1200 block of South Blaine Street.

Wallace, who was found at the scene, was taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.