Three Face Drug Counts in Winchester

Three Winchester residents were arrested Sept. 3 when city police officers served a search warrant at an apartment in the 200 block of North Meridian Street. On Sept. 4, Travis Jacob Guntle, 24, and Krystal Danielle Melton, 35, were charged, as was 33-year-old Jessica L. Jackson. Police were reportedly made aware of multiple people making ‘short visits’ to the home, prompting the warrant.

