Three Winchester residents were arrested Sept. 3 when city police officers served a search warrant at an apartment in the 200 block of North Meridian Street. On Sept. 4, Travis Jacob Guntle, 24, and Krystal Danielle Melton, 35, were charged, as was 33-year-old Jessica L. Jackson. Police were reportedly made aware of multiple people making ‘short visits’ to the home, prompting the warrant.
Three Face Drug Counts in Winchester
Previous Post
‘Citizens Handbook’ To Help Voters
Next Post
Randolph County Man Charged With Boating, Driving While Intoxicated