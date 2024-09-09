‘Citizens Handbook’ To Help Voters

The League of Women Voters of Indiana has published a “Citizens Handbook” to help citizens be better informed about their rights and responsibilities in the United States. MuncieJournal.com reports the free handbook is available online – in English, Spanish, and Haitian Creole. Copies of the handbook also are available from all Muncie Public Library branches.

Woof Boom