More on The Deadly Plane Crash Outside of Anderson

This Thursday will be the hearing to consider the request of the Delaware County Prosecutor’s request to stand trial as an adult – the 14-year-old currently detained in the Delaware County Juvenile Detention Center, in the case of the murdered 15-year-old Muncie boy from mid-August, according to Fox 59. Also from Fox 59: In the wake of the deadly shooting, six teens and young adults were arrested for taking part in the alleged ambush shooting of Phillips:

K-Shaun English, 16-years-old

Robert Graham III, 17-years-old

Ricky Nathan, 19-years-old

Dasha Lanise Eckford, 19-years-old

Atrevion Lamar Nathan, 21-years-old

Unnamed 14-year-old boy

English and Graham face the most serious charges, each being charged with one count of murder in connection to Phillips’ death. Eckford, Ricky Nathan and Atrevion Nathan all face conspiracy to commit robbery resulting in serious bodily injury — a Level 2 Felony. So far, the unnamed 14-year-old who was with the group on the night of Phillips’ death has avoided joining his older co-conspirators by facing serious felony charges. But the prosecutor’s office in Delaware County is looking to change that. In a recent filing, the prosecutors called upon the court to waive the 14-year-old into adult court where the juvenile could face the same murder charges that English and Graham face. “The (juvenile) is charged with acts that would be murder if committed by an adult and is also charged with acts that if committed by an adult would be robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 2 felony,” the petition claims. The prosecutors argued that there is “cause to believe that the juvenile committed the acts” and argued it was “in the best interest of the safety and welfare of the community for the juvenile to stand trial as an adult.”

A win is a win for Ball State after Saturday’s home opener, but now it’s three road games in a row starting this Saturday at Miami of Florida – 2:30 p.m. pregame on WMUN.

The South Madison Fire Territory has been awarded a SAFER grant according to their post last week on social media. This grant will provide the funds to hire 6 full time firefighters and continue to cover those expenses over the next 3 years.

The City of Anderson’s paving is going strong as we move into September – those the words in a social media post. Recently, paving crews have been busy on 4th Street, 6th Street, Moss Island Road, S. Nursery Road, Lindberg, Shepherd Road, and North Street with more to come!

The photo that you can see on our Local News page this morning looks far worse from Friday’s Early Morning Bus Crash in Redkey. One student transported to IUBMH by ambulance, and ISP says minor injuries. Both drivers were cooperative during the investigation and voluntarily submitted to testing. Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be contributing factors.

Anderson University football opened the season with a loss – back on the road this weekend, then the home opener on September 21st.