Fatal Plane Crash Victims Identified

The Madison County Coroner has identified the four victims of Friday morning’s fatal airplane crash as 68 year old Joseph Scallon, 41 year old Jesse Ostheimer, 36 year old Braden Hicks and 19 year old Owen James Renaud all from Iowa. All were pronounced dead at the scene near Chesterfield. According to their flight plan filed with the Federal Aviation Administration They departed Ft. Dodge Iowa Airport and were scheduled to land at Anderson Municipal Airport. That crash on happened after about a 2 hour flight from Iowa, where the single engine craft left with four on board. Federal officials have yet to tell who was flying the plane. Their investigation will likely take weeks and maybe even months. At conclusion the goal is to determine what factors contributed to the crash (mechanical failure, pilot error, medical condition, weather, or other).