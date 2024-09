A Randolph County man is accused of both boating and driving while intoxicated at Prairie Creek Reservoir over the Labor Day weekend. According to the Star Press, 41 year old Seth Dewayne Slocum of Ridgeville, also allegedly offered a Muncie police officer a $5,000 bribe “to let him go.” Dispatchers received a report of an intoxicated motorist trying to “attach a boat to the trailer” at a dock area at Prairie Creek.