July Block Party Shooting Arrests by Anderson Police

Seven people have been arrested and are now facing felony charges in the July 21st block party shooting that left several people hurt. Anderson Police say they have worked with the ATF and other local agencies to find their suspects. That investigation has led to the arrest of six adults and one juvenile, with the latest arrest occurring last week. Arenas Clay, occurred on September 5th,” said Major and Public Info Officer Caleb McKnight. Clay, 21, is joined by Rosey Smith, 20, Tavion Beard, 22, Damarion Larry, 20, Donisha Askew, 19, and Kenaires Ross, 18, as suspects in this case. A juvenile has also been arrested. They all face felony-level charges of Criminal Recklessness and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

Detectives are still asking for information, so if you know anything, call Anderson Police Detective Cora Garcia at (765) 648-6729. You can also submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).