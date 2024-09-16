National Voter Registration Day Tuesday

National Voter Registration Day is Sept. 17, the League of Women Voters of Muncie-Delaware County encourages all citizens to check to make sure they are registered to vote by going to VOTE411.org. MuncieJournal.com reports if a person wants to register in person, the Muncie-Delaware County League will register people to vote from10 a.m. to noon and 1-7 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Kennedy Branch Library.

Woof Boom