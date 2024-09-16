Medicaid Waiver Wait List: Who Made the Changes?

Some call it a crisis – About the changes in the Medicaid Waiver program: was the a legislative change, or from the FSSA?

Sen. Scott Alexander on WMUN Friday said Silver Birch, in the immediate area

SeniorGuidance.org shows 13 facilities in Delaware County – not sure how much of their business is impacted by the changes. Alexander said he’s scheduling a meeting with Silver Bitch leaders, after their peaceful protest last week. What does State Rep Sue Errington say? Hear her Live tomorrow morning at 8:30 a.m. on WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show.

After a win on the road over the weekend, it’s home opener week for the Anderson University Ravens. Saturday, Calvin comes to town for the 1:30 p.m. kick. Ball State football’s at Central Michigan for a 1 p.m. kick on WMUN – one week after their huge loss at Miami.

Lanes opening – Tillotson Muncie today between W University Avenue and W Riverside Avenue will adjust from the current full closure to one lane of the northbound and, and 2 lanes southbound open. Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) crews continue to make progress on the Transmission Line Project. For the latest project updates, please visit http://www.IndianaMichiganPower.com/TillotsonAvenue

More review of last week’s WMUN sponsored candidate forum for the 5th district congressional district. Would you vote for the continuing budget resolution that is currently in from of Congress? Lauri Shillings

Robby Slaughter

Victoria Spartz

Deborah Pickett

full audio from the forum posted on WoofBoomNews.com.

29 minutes: that’s how long the jury took to convict Tarron H. Conwell (DOB 12/29/2003) of Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun, and Pointing a Firearm. This conviction is from a different case, in which he was convicted of the attempted murder of sheriff’s Deputies – he got 79 years for that. Judge Judi L. Calhoun set sentencing for October 7, 2024 at 9:00 A.M.

Three separate school threats in the past week. Two of those investigations resulted in the arrest and incarceration of juvenile defendants. The third investigation was unsubstantiated, according to Indian Stage Police. Indiana State Police Lieutenant Josh Watson said. “Threats of violence toward a school must be taken seriously, it is essential we immediately and thoroughly investigate each incident and utilize every investigative resource available.” These arrests were based upon probable cause of a crime, due to the suspects being juveniles, release of information is limited

Candidate Jefferson Shreve told me last week on WMUN’s Delaware County Today radio show that it has been difficult to get the attention of some voters

He was invited to participate in a candidate forum later this month, but declined. We’ll tell you why tomorrow on this newscast.

Fresh data from Katz illustrates the massive appeal of NFL action on live radio and the tight bond fans have with radio play-by-play announcers. Hear the Colts games on 92.5 and 93.5 FM, and 1340 AM all season.