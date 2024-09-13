Man Accused Of Bringing Gun Into Anderson School

An Anderson man faces charges for unlawful carrying of a handgun on school property.
35-year-old Leonard Buster visited Highland Middle School around 3:45 p.m. to discuss his child having an altercation with another student on the bus. Buster allegedly walked past the front desk, begins to exit the office, looks back at four children sitting near there, lifted up the right side of his shirt and tapped what police say looked like a pistol in his waistband before leaving the school.

