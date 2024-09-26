Man Charged With Damaging Muncie Woman’s Home

A man has been arrested on felony charges after police say he broke into a Muncie woman’s home, poured bleach on her floors, bed and clothes, broke her TVs and raided her fridge. FOX 59 reports 32 year old

Dartize Darnell Davis was arrested Monday by Muncie police officers after they were called the week before to a home being burglarized. Davis was eventually booked into jail on charges including felony burglary, theft and more.