Construction to Begin on Ball State’s New Performing Arts Center and Hotel

Ball State noise warning: Starting in early October, pile driving will occur at Site 1, the location of the new Performing Arts Center and hotel. For about 1 ½ weeks, ten piles are expected to be driven.

Last week’s vote in the House failed, but this week in DC…

5th District Congresswoman Victoria Spartz. Hear yesterday’s interview on WMUNmuncie.com.

Update to a story we covered a few weeks ago: trail upgrades coming to Prairie Creek…

Dustin Clark told the Parks Board last week that the bidding process was close to starting.

Tonight, Monroe Central vs. Wes Del – 6:30 p.m. on air and TV, then tomorrow BSU at James Madison 1:30 p.m. airtime – all on WMUN.

A scam involving fake Purdue football tickets is prompting warnings from Purdue police. Scammers pose as students on the GroupMe app, selling tickets and requesting buyers’ photos and student IDs, which they then use to target additional victims.

Though Ball State is not participating in this week’s National College Application Week, there is an on going policy…

more than 30 colleges have been waiving fees this week.

283 Indiana schools were honored at the Statehouse for reaching at least 95% reading proficiency on the 2024 IREAD test.



The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down on Main Street in Mishawaka on Tuesday. Meteorologists have called this year an incredibly active year for tornadoes in Indiana.

Victoria Spartz told Woof Boom News yesterday that she’s planning a Townhall Tour in October…

when the schedule is released, we will share.