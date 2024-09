The Indiana Court of Appeals has upheld the convictions of an Anderson man stemming from his role in a May 2017 crash along the Muncie Bypass that killed a 6-year-old girl. According to the Star Press, a Delaware Circuit Court 3 jury in June 2023 found Nathaniel Leon Jordan, now 34, guilty of neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Jordan was later sentenced to 41 years in prison by then-Judge Linda Ralu Wolf.