Ex-Deputy Arrested For Identity Deception

A former Jay County sheriff’s deputy was arrested Wednesday on a charge of identity deception. 36 year old
Derek Joseph Bogenschutz was taken into custody Wednesday morning in Miami County, reports the Star Press. He was being held in that county’s jail, in Peru. He is expected to be returned to Jay County, where the identity deception charge, a Level 6 felony carrying up to 30 months in prison, is pending.

Previous Post
Redkey Man Charged With Abducting, Assaulting Former Girlfriend
Next Post
Man Charged With Damaging Muncie Woman’s Home

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom