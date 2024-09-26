A former Jay County sheriff’s deputy was arrested Wednesday on a charge of identity deception. 36 year old
Derek Joseph Bogenschutz was taken into custody Wednesday morning in Miami County, reports the Star Press. He was being held in that county’s jail, in Peru. He is expected to be returned to Jay County, where the identity deception charge, a Level 6 felony carrying up to 30 months in prison, is pending.
Ex-Deputy Arrested For Identity Deception
