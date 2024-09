The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to remove stop signs from an intersection on Indiana 28 near Albany. Beginning on or after Friday, Sept. 27, crews will remove the temporary stop signs at the intersection of Indiana 28 and Old Granville Road, which requires traffic to make a four-way stop. Once crews remove the signs, Indiana 28 will return to the normal through-traffic configuration. The temporary stop signs will be removed because of the opening of the Indiana 28 bridge.