Construction Update for New Muncie YMCA

Construction Update for the new YMCA Muncie, and effects for Central High School…

Principal Chris Walker on WMUN last week – all indications seem to be on track for the Y to open in early March.

Though the F.B.I. has not provided media outlets with the reason for the raid, Racer.com reports that it may be linked to alleged theft of intellectual property from a rival team, after last week’s investigation at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s IndyCar Shop.

Last week on WMUN Talk Radio, I asked Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner about the new crisis centers coming to the area…

He reminded that without these types of facilities, law enforcement must bring people in crisis – but no laws broken – to the hospital, or jail.

WMUN’s Mark Foerster doesn’t seem to be a fan of the WNBA Playoff rules…

Game 2 tomorrow, then Friday in Indy – if needed.

The press release called it thrilling, but fans call it a loss to Central Michigan. The Cardinals travel to James Madison this Saturday in a non-conference game – pregame 12:30 p.m. on WMUN Radio.

Ball State held a dedication Saturday…

Woof Boom’s Peter Killeen reporting.

4-0 for the third time since 1991 and just the eighth time in school history. IU football hosts Maryland this Saturday at noon.

Indiana Toll Road scam: you may get a text message, explaining that you have “an outstanding toll charge,” and you could incur late fees if you wait to pay. Then, there may be a link – do not click it, it’s fake. Ignore it and/or delete it immediately. The actual Toll Road website is indianatollroad.org.

You probably heard about last week’s violent street takeovers across Indianapolis. As of Sunday morning, Indy Metro Police have arrested a few people involved in takeovers and even impounded a few cars. They expected more last night.

It was a beat down in front of home fans for Anderson University – this week, it’s on the road for a game with an Luther, in Iowa.