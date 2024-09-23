Civil Defense Sirens Sounded in Delaware County

Likely Cold Air Funnel clouds, or Landspouts prompted many to call 911 Sunday night in the 7 p.m. hour.   EMA Director John Coutinho told WLBC’s Steve Lindell that the sirens were set off as a precaution.  No weather watches or warnings were issued by National Weather Service as of 8:15pm, in fact NWS saw “nothing but rain” on radar.  The possible danger seems to have passed Delaware County as of this time – “all clear” given by DelawareCounty EMA, with the small line of weather moving towards Jay County – where the Sheriff’s Department reported a tornado on the ground.

Photos credit: Susan Volbrecht, in the area of I69 and SR332, in the 7 p.m. hour, Sunday.

Henry County Father Facing Charges In Infant's Death
Construction Update for New Muncie YMCA

