Anderson police arrested a 16-year-old after he allegedly stabbed a man in a dispute over a stolen moped. They said on Sunday, Sept. 22, officers responded to a local hospital to investigate a 21 year old being stabbed, allegedly by the teen suspect. Officers then located a crime scene in the 900 block of West 10th Street, near Madison Avenue. Detectives located the suspect and took him into custody.
16 Year Old Charged In Anderson Stabbing
