Yorktown Homecoming Parade Happening September 21st

The Yorktown homecoming parade is Sept. 21, and Town Manager Chase Bruton had an idea…

During the interview yesterday on WMUN, Chase told me he had never heard the Song…

People are still talking about the charges filed this week in the shooting death of a 15-year-old. 17-year-old Robert Graham III was charged with murder by the Delaware County Prosecutor’s office, even though the court documents don’t say he pulled the trigger according to the Star Press. Graham and four other suspects were arrested, and the Muncie Police said a sixth suspect was still being sought as of late Tuesday.

New food place announced on Facebook: at the intersection of SR-32 and SR-27 in Winchester, IN. Amazing Joe’s Steakhouse. Mike Robinson says it will be a casual Steakhouse concept, leaning hard towards a 70s feel inside.

Mayor Ridenour had breaking news this week on social media, for Ivy Tech – Back To The 90’s today…

Walmart and Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Express are joining forces with a nationwide rollout of the fast-casual restaurants in stores.

The Indianapolis International Airport has a record-breaking first half of 2024, with over 5.2 million passengers, a 10% increase from 2023 and 2019. Major events such as the NBA All-Star Game, the Olympic Swim Trails, and the Indy 500 all contributed to the increase, culminating in three of the most active months in history.