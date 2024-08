A 17 year old has been charged in connection with the shooting death a week ago of a 15 year old boy. Charging documents and an affidavit do not specifically allege that Robert Graham lll, of Muncie, fired the gunshots that mortally wounded Latajohne Phillips outside the clubhouse at the Latitude apartment complex — known for years as Creekside Apartments — at 2901 N. Elgin St, reports the Star Press.