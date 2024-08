Child advocates are asking community members to step up after five teenagers were charged in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in Muncie. WRTV reports the charges stem from an Aug. 14 incident where 15-year-old Latajohne Phillips was found with gunshot wounds near the main office of Latiitude apartments. Phillips later died at an Indianapolis hospital, marking Muncie’s first homicide of 2024.