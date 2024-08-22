Madison County Looks At Hiring Stormwater Coordinator

The Madison County Soil & Water Conservation District is hoping to obtain a grant to consolidate efforts to manage stormwater. The Herald Bulletin reports the Madison County Board of Commissioners Tuesday voted to submit a letter of support for a requested $120,000 Clean Water grant.
Brandi Frazier, coordinator of the Soil & Water District, said the grant would provide a $40,000 salary for three years to coordinate the efforts in the county.

