Vandals have brought the swimming season at Tuhey Pool at an early end. According to the Star Press,
Mayor Dan Ridenour’s administration announced Thursday the city pool will remain closed this weekend because of “multiple break-ins and acts of vandalism in recent weeks.” The facility’s last scheduled weekend of operation for the summer swimming season, planned for Labor Day weekend, has been canceled, city officials said.
Vandalism Shuts Down Tuhey Pool Early
Vandals have brought the swimming season at Tuhey Pool at an early end. According to the Star Press,