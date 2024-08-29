Muncie Man’s Deadly Drug Deal Sentence Upheld

The Indiana Court of Appeals has upheld the convictions a Muncie who participated in a deadly drug transaction.
In August 2023, a Delaware Circuit Court 3 jury found Joel D. West, now 33, guilty of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death. In an appeal, the Muncie man contended there was insufficient evidence to support his conviction, but in a recent 3-0 decision, the Indiana Court of Appeals upheld West’s conviction.

