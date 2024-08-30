Fire Up Downtown Looking for Volunteers

September 21st is the new date for Fire Up Downtown, and Cheryl Crowder says volunteers are a primary focus – one job…

Other ways to help, too and vendors are needed. Get with Muncie Downtown Development partnership fast for info.

Save the date for a new event to help local veterans – the Warrior Walk is November 9th at Muncie Central football field, with registration open for anyone to walk or run in honor of those that serve, or served our Country. Info by calling 288-4403.

A fast burning house fire in Northwest Muncie earlier this week burned a family out of their home – Kayla Terrell…

On WMUN yesterday – they lost everything, but all are ok. Donations needed – there’s a Venmo account, and drop off spots at area Pizza Hut – she’s a manager at the Albany store.

Indiana Fever Christie Sides says the team is playing better after a slow start…

they play at the Chicago Sky tonight at 7:30 p.m. Gametime, the app/site for last minute tickets, says the average ticket price for that game is $884. Top priced seats are $2,048 per seat.

Save the date for the annual Fields of Faith at Muncie Central’s Fieldhouse: October 2nd. Since 2009, it has become the largest local annual Christian event in WLBCland. Click here for more information.

He said about 80% of Ball State grads stayed in Indiana for work or more school, and though he didn’t intend to “throw shade”…

He went on to say of those schools…

Hear that entire interview on WMUNmuncie.com.

It’s called the MCS Cornhole Classic on September 7th in downtown Muncie. Andy Klotz says it’s a fundraiser for the district and some spots remain open for teams of two – it’s 12 noon practice and 1:00 p.m. event.

Muncie Central football travels to Yorktown tonight on WMUN Radio, and TV. If you want to SEE the game, hit ihsaatv.org, and search Woof Boom. Jared Boomer and Rob Fisher have tonight’s 6:30 p.m. pregame.