Town of Lapel Ponders Joining South Madison Fire Territory

At a special meeting of the Lapel Town Wednesday evening discussion on merging the Lapel Stony Creek Fire Department into the South Madison Fire Territory headlined the agenda. Council members told attendees that if the merger happens, they would benefit by sharing personnel and equipment with Fall Creek / Pendleton and Green Township’s stations. The Council voted to join in the search for numbers for the possible merger. Also, final adjustments to the ’25 budget were made before moving to the public hearings stage.