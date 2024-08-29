Town of Lapel Ponders Joining South Madison Fire Territory

At a special meeting of the Lapel Town Wednesday evening discussion on merging the Lapel Stony Creek Fire Department into the South Madison Fire Territory headlined the agenda. Council members told attendees that if the merger happens, they would benefit by sharing personnel and equipment with Fall Creek / Pendleton and Green Township’s stations. The Council voted to join in the search for numbers for the possible merger. Also, final adjustments to the ’25 budget were made before moving to the public hearings stage.

Previous Post
Delaware County Judge Educates on Child Trafficking
Next Post
Vandalism Shuts Down Tuhey Pool Early

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom