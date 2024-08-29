Delaware County Judge Educates on Child Trafficking

Child trafficking happens here, too, says Judge Kim Dowling…

WMUN News Radio and the League of Women Voters will have two candidate forums – with nearly perfect attendance expected: September 12th, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Anderson High School Auditorium for the 5th District. Then for the 6th District, September 25th from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. in Greenfield – but no word from Republican candidate Jefferson Shreve. The League continues to connect. You can attend both, ask questions, and hear Live Radio on four of our frequencies, plus streaming, and replays. To learn about all the candidates, and how your vote should go, visit Vote411.org from the League of Women Voters.

I had asked 6th District Congressman Greg Pence about the AM Radio in Every Vehicle bill, and he’s not sure if it will get done – and might be pushed into 2025’s agenda.

The Gaston Fire Department went to social media to dispel concerns around the purchase of the new chiefs response vehicle. The decision to replace was unanimously approved by all members of their Board. The post encourages anyone interested in department finances to pick up an application, serve your community, and become a member of the voting board that controls the department finances.

Open Carry in Indiana means if you meet the rules, you can carry a gun that is seen by people – but Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner says it’s better it you conceal it…

Between 30 and 40 people call 911 each day (in the U.S.) for what? Weather forecast.

A study suggests vodka produces less of a hangover than whiskey.

Globally, $46 billion worth of child diapers and $17 billion worth of adult diapers are sold annually.

Almost 70 percent of adults say they love breakfast for dinner.