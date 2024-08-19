Update on Shooting of Muncie 15-Year-Old

Updating a story that Woof Boom’s Bret Busby shared last week about that fatal Muncie shooting – 5 arrested quickly – 3 juveniles 14, 16 and 17-years-old, and two adults: both 19-year-olds – Dasha Eckford and Ricky Nathan – everyone still being held as of that last update Friday. MPD says this is still an active investigation, in fact the Star Press posted Friday afternoon that the arrest affidavit says a sixth suspect was still being sought. 15-year-old Latajohne Phillips was killed.

Welcome back Ball State – day classes start today for the more than 20,000 students from all over the globe.

This is start up week for Ivy Tech, too – BSU gets started today, Anderson University kids move in this week and start one week from today.

The Colts won their second preseason game against the Cardinals 21 to 13. The Colts will hold a joint practice with the Bengals on Tuesday before wrapping up their preseason on Thursday. All games on 92.5 and 93.5 FM and 1340 AM.

Speaking of The Colts, The Indianapolis Colts are taking steps to expand internationally in Germany and Austria and they’ll have the help of former Colt and first round draft pick, Bjorn Werner according to RTV6. He now lives back in his home country and will serve as the official Colts ambassador there.

Notre Dame Head Coach, Marcus Freeman, called Saturday’s jersey scrimmage “the best” he’s ever seen, with the offense narrowly winning 42 to 40. However, the new Offensive Coordinator, Mike Denbrock, feels there is still space for development as the team prepares for their next game against Texas A&M in two weeks.

Whooping cough cases are over three times higher than last year, according to the CDC. Doctors say the number of reported cases over the past few years were lower than usual, likely because of COVID-19 mitigation measures including social distancing and masking.

Big bunch of seeds coming from Madison county…

Special note of thanks to Bret Busby for anchoring for me last week, and hosting Delaware County Today on WMUN. Also thanks to Mike Rhodes for his work everyday as Editor in Chief of MuncieJournal.com and the 765BusinessJournal.com – as well as his extra efforts to help me last week as well.