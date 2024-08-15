15-Year-Old Fatally Shot in Muncie

A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Wednesday night on the city’s northeast side. According to Muncie police, emergency dispatchers shortly after 10:00 p.m. received a report of a “subject down in a bush” by the main office building at Creekside Apartments, 2901 N. Elgin St. The Star Press reports emergency responders found the shooting victim and he was taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. He was later flown by medical helicopter to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, where he died.

Ball State University is welcoming two renowned experts to campus to discuss the science behind the benefits of art. The upcoming Fred Meyer Lecture in Cultural Policy and Arts Advocacy features Susan Magsamen and Ivy Ross, authors of The New York Times bestseller Your Brain on Art: How the Arts Transform Us. The lecture, which is free and open to the public, is being held at 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at Emens Auditorium. Tickets are available on the Eventbrite website.

The Star Press reports 49-year-old Daniel Eugene Myers II was taken into custody on Tuesday after using Facebook live to broadcast himself trespassing on the property of the Animal Rescue Fund facilty on Riggin Road. Myers was preliminarily charged with burglary, intimidation, neglect of a vertebrate animal and criminal trespass. The recording reportedly shows Myers banging on one of the facility’s doors and announcing he intended to “kick the door in,” apparently with the intention of retrieving his dog and letting all the other dogs “out.”

The WNBA plans on bringing its All-Star Game to Indianapolis in 2025, according to a report from ESPN. The network says to expect an announcement from the league later this week. It will be the first time Indianapolis will be hosts for the event. It was in Phoenix this summer, Las Vegas the last three years, and in Chicago in 2022. Indianapolis also hosted the NBA All-Star Game this year. Events were held at both Lucas Oil Stadium and Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Old Washington Street Festival Planning Committee has announced that Facebook scammers are trying to request money from followers. The committee wants you to know that the Old Washington Street Festival will not request money from you sent via Venmo, CashApp, or other services. Do not respond to comments that are asking for money that’s not from Old Washington Street Festival. Do not share personal information with anyone claiming to represent the festival on Facebook. For official updates and information about the festival, please visit our official website or follow our verified social media channels.

In April 2023, the YMCA of Muncie announced plans to construct a new 73,000-square-foot facility on the Muncie Central High School campus. Construction continues on the new YMCA. Right now you can find important updates about the Y as well as new features it will include such as dual swimming pools, fitness center and more in a new munciejournal.com article published yesterday.

Fox59 reports the Hamilton county coroner is warning the public of a new emerging drug that was discovered during a Fishers death investigation. According to a news release from the coroner’s office, officials said Nitazene is reportedly 1,000 times more potent than morphine and 60 times more potent than fentanyl. Nitazene was initially developed as a substitute for morphine in the 1950s but was never approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Many overdose victims have no idea they’re ingesting this very dangerous drug. If a person suspects that someone is experiencing an overdose, officials said they should call 911 immediately and administer Narcan.

Ball State University’s Fall 2024 Excellence in Leadership Speaker Series event will feature Kelly J. Gordon, one of the world’s most accomplished superyacht captains—also known for her leadership skills and mental health advocacy. Capt. Gordon, a Ball State University graduate, will deliver her inspiring talk on leadership at 7:30 p.m. on September 10th at Pruis Hall on Ball State’s campus. The event is free and open to the public.

The Associated Press reports a federal judge has indicated he will order major changes in Google’s Android app store to punish the company for engineering a system that a jury declared an illegal monopoly that has hurt millions of consumers and app developers. The verdict centered on Google’s nearly exclusive control over distribution of apps designed for Android phones and the billing systems for the digital commerce occurring within them.

Did you know Open Door Health Services hosts a Farmer’s market? You can pick up fresh local fruits and vegetables on Thursdays through September 30th, or while produce lasts. The market is located in the First Baptist Church parking lot in downtown Muncie and is open from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Indiana’s four current and former governors made a rare appearance together Wednesday evening, cracking jokes and sharing leadership advice at the Indiana State Fair. Governor Eric Holcomb and former governors Mike Pence, Mitch Daniels and Evan Bayh headlined the annual Harvest Dinner in an hour-long event moderated by Cindy Hoye, the executive director of the Indiana State Fair Commission. The four men reflected on their time in office, from inaugural ceremonies to their proudest achievements.

Indiana gubernatorial nominee Jennifer McCormick has released her plan to provide property tax relief to every Hoosier, with targeted relief to those who need it most without cutting essential police, fire, and school services to Hoosiers. The plan calls for capping the increase in property tax bills at 10%, increasing the homeowner property tax deduction by 40%, increasing personal exemptions by 150%, and increasing the renters tax deduction by 33%.

Acclaimed Memphis gospel/soul group The Sensational Barnes Brothers will be performing in a FREE outdoor concert as part of the 2024 Muncie Three Trails Music Series. The concert will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 24th at Canan Commons (500 S. Walnut St.) in the heart of downtown Muncie, IN. Local legend Doc Peterson and his Little Chicago Band will open the show.

A groundbreaking and ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held next Monday at Taylor University, marking the beginning of a revitalization project for the town of Upland. The groundbreaking and ribbon-cutting ceremony is for a mile-long pedestrian corridor connecting Upland’s downtown and business district with Taylor University’s campus.The mile-long pedestrian corridor is being financed as part of a $30 million ‘Main Street Mile’ grant awarded to Taylor University in December 2023 by the Lilly Endowment Fund, according to television station 21Alive news.

The 2024 Delaware County Stand Down event for military veterans will take place on September 17th at Heartland Hall at the Delaware county fairgrounds. Veterans should bring proof of military service to take advantage of the many federal and community resources that will be available at the stand down. The event is from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This week we are giving you grill maintenance tips from Grill Nation News as we approach the Labor Day Holiday. Ignitors and starters are grill parts that often fail. First, check your batteries (yes, many ignition systems have AA or AAA batteries). Still have issues?, check and clean around the electrode to where your spark arcs. Electrodes, wires, collector boxes, spark generators and buttons all need to work in-tandem to get your grill lighting-up properly.