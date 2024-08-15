Ball State Graduate Killed by Train In Chicago

22-year old Grace Bentkowski, a young Ball State journalist working for NewsNation in Chicago was struck and killed by a train last month at the Hegewisch South Shore train station as she crossed the tracks to get to the parking lot. Bentkowski’s family viewed video of the incident and told Chicago TV station WGN News no horn was blown by the conductor and the train accelerated quickly. Since her death, family has made it their mission to increase awareness around the tracks at the Hegewisch and Hammond stations. Bentkowski graduated from Lake Central High school and went on to graduate from Ball State’s journalism program. A GoFundMe for Grace has raised over $26,000.

Indiana’s lieutenant governor candidates Terry Goodwin,Democrat, Tonya Hudson, Libertarian, and Micah Beckwith, Republican, debated each other on Tuesday at the Indiana State Fair.

Nominations are due today for the John W. and Janice B. Fisher Governance Award. The award, given by Ball Brothers Foundation, recognizes the important role board members of nonprofit organizations play in strategic planning and financial oversight to achieve their organization’s mission. The award recipient will receive a $10,000 grant for their organization. See the story on munciejournal.com.



IBJ.com reports last month, the federal Medicare program proposed a 2.9% cut to physician pay for 2025. That marked the fifth straight year that regulators proposed cutting payments to doctors for thousands of services, from stitching a wound to replacing a knee, even as the costs of supplies, labor and other expenses continue to rise. Many physicians say Medicare patients make up 30% to 50% of their practice, and they’re calling on Congress to prevent the payment cuts from going into effect next year.

This Friday, August 16th, musical artists Cook and Belle will bring their Emmy award-winning music to the Civic Green in Yorktown as part of the 2024 Indiana Michigan Summer concert series. Food vendors will open at 5:30 p.m. and Cook and Bell take the stage at 7:30 p.m. The group will perform a mix of country, soul, 60’s, 70’s, and gospel music.

Ball State University achieved a fundraising milestone, securing more than $79 million in new gifts and commitments during the fiscal year that ended June 30th, 2024. The record-breaking achievement highlights the unwavering support of the University’s graduates, friends, and partners, and significantly bolsters its mission of engaging students in experiences that empower them to have fulfilling careers and meaningful lives enriched by lifelong learning and service.

More people who work within education in Indiana are continuing to say that Indiana’s proposed new diploma standards for high schoolers will fall short of what Hoosier kids need to be successful. Dr. Jennifer McCormick, former State Superintendent and current Democratic candidate for governor, has also been a staunch critic of the changes. She says “A high school redesign should be about a rigorous look at transferrable skills to prepare kids for 4 to 5 decades.” Knowing that they will have to be communicators and great problem solvers.” She says the new high school redesign is going backwards.

Due to the lack of further development at Southway Plaza in Muncie, the city has decided to spend money that had been earmarked for that project, elsewhere on the south side. In spring of 2022, Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour announced that BrickRed Systems, a software and IT consulting firm based in Redmond, Washington, had purchased Southway. Ridenour said the economy for the tech industry has changed, which might have caused the development to halt. He said the development was a private project and the city wasn’t going to invest more money in the effort without BrickRed investing more, according to the Star Press.

A Delaware county man has died due to possibly drowning according to a Star Press report. Emergency personnel were called to a pond, on a property in the 13300 block of West Delaware County Road 1200-North, shortly before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The 88-year-old victim’s body was found partially submerged in the pond. He was pronounced dead at the scene, less than two miles east of Interstate 69 in Washington Township. Foul play is not suspected.

It’s been nearly a month since the Indiana Fever have played a regular season game because of the Olympic break, but that’s all about to change when they resume play this Friday night. The Fever’s record is 11-15, but they have the 7th best record in the WNBA. That spot has them in the playoffs at this juncture.

The median home in Delaware County listed for $185,675 in July, up 9.3% from the previous month’s $169,900, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. Compared to July 2023, the median home list price increased 37.6% from $134,900. Delaware County’s median home was 1,794 square feet, and listed at $106 per square foot. The price per square foot of homes for sale is up 18.9% from July 2023.

A Muncie woman has been charged after reportedly strangling her pregnant daughter. 41-year-old Jenny Kerrigan was arrested for Strangulation – Committed Against a Pregnant Woman, a Level 6 Felony AND Domestic Battery— Bodily Injury to Pregnant Female, a Level 5 Felony. Kerrigan was transported to the Delaware County Jail and her bail was set at $10,000 according to Fox59.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway museum is currently undergoing renovation. The museum is set to sell 11 cars from the museum’s collection. Joe Hale, president of the IMS museum says the cars they will be selling through RM Sotheby’s really have no connection to the speedway at all. However, he says the automobiles are some of the world’s most desirable and historically significant cars. The auction is expected to raise more than $100 million and will go to an endowment to help fund the museum’s future. The cars will be auctioned in the next few months.

Muncie’s Quest for the Best winners were announced yesterday. Find out who the winners were for a variety of categories by visiting munciesquestforthebest.com. While you are on the website, be sure to check out the 132 page “Quest for the Best” magazine featuring all the winners. Beginning today you’ll find free hard copies of the printed version of the magazine distributed to select businesses throughout Muncie.

Event Centers are seemingly all the rage these days. Fishers has a brand new event center and now Noblesville has a new event center in the works. Fox 59 reports a new development titled “Innovation Mile” will be near I-69, Hamilton Town Center and Ruoff Music Center. The future event center will be home to the Pacer’s G League team.

This week we are giving you grill maintenance tips from Grill Nation News as we approach the Labor Day Holiday. Gas burners are very important parts of your gas grill. Look for splits, cracks and holes in your burners. Blocked holes can usually be cleaned up with a wire brush or paper clip. Getting consistent & even heat on your cooking surface begins with a well maintained gas burner. Have hot spots? Blame your burners.