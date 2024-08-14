Muncie Man Linked to 2023 Sexual Assault

DNA testing has linked a Muncie man to a 2023 sexual assault. 55 year old Michael Edward Harrold has been arrested on a preliminary count of rape, a level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison. According to court records, in 2000 Harrold was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct with a minor. In that case, he had been accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl. In 1990, he was convicted of sexual battery after being accused of fondling and choking a 16-year-old girl, according to the Star Press.

The Coalition of Women’s Organizations will host its 32nd annual Women’s Equality Day program on August 26th, in the Muncie City Hall auditorium. The Muncie celebration will honor six local women who have made significant contributions to the greater community. Those women are: Qiana Clemens, Dr. Sarah Vitale, Curtisa Goodwin, Annette Phillips, Valerie Helms Mejia, and Tania Said. 2024 is the 104th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment. Former President Richard Nixon was the first president to declare August 26th national Women’s Equality Day, and since then, every U.S. president has issued the same proclamation.

The Institute for Justice says police and prosecutors in Indianapolis are trying to seize any cash that gets mailed through the FedEx Express World Hub by the Indianapolis International Airport. According to the Institute, if a dog alerts and the officers find cash, the county prosecutor’s office begins civil-forfeiture proceedings in Indiana state court to keep the money, which can be hundreds of thousands of dollars a year, says a WTHR report. The institute is now filing a class action lawsuit, saying the cash is being taken without due cause. According to the Indiana General Assembly, more than $6.6 million was seized in fiscal year 2023 alone.

Maring-Hunt Library offers a special program after school called the Great Achievers After School program. Southview Elementary students in grades 1st through 5th can sign up for this program that provides homework help, skills work in math and reading, and enrichment activities.

If you are 60 years of age or older, you can attend Senior Day at Minnetrista. You will receive free admission and enjoy exclusive activities like a digitization station, exhibition talks, and live music from Hot Family Jazz. The Senior Day event is today, August 14th and takes place from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

FOX 59 reports Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett publicly apologized Monday night to several women who accused his former chief of staff and campaign manager of sexual harassment and said their allegations weren’t taken seriously when they initially reported them. The women said their former boss, Thomas Cook, used his authority to coerce them into romantic relationships. Investigations by The Indianapolis Star and Mirror Indy uncovered that Cook’s behavior was known to Mayor Hogsett for years.

Police are investigating a shooting incident that left a semi truck driver dead in Grant County, Indiana. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday morning that a suspected road rage incident involving a passenger vehicle and a semi truck was reported on I-69. Police confirmed that the truck driver was killed. The incident is under investigation

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports the retractable roof at Lucas Oil Stadium has been repaired after a system malfunction prevented it from opening for the Indianapolis Colts’ preseason opener last Sunday. A Capital Improvement Board spokesperson said technicians replaced a faulty component in the roof’s operating system that was “reporting a non-existent issue,” resulting in the roof not being able to move.

A Muncie man, who was allegedly upset over not getting his meth fix, assaulted a woman and a police officer after being thrown into a fit of rage over a seemingly mundane thing — he couldn’t find his bag of potato chips. Fox 59 reports 31-year-old Steven Beckley was arrested on Sunday on preliminary charges of battery against a police officer, intimidation, domestic battery and resisting law enforcement. Final charges in the incident will be decided by the Delaware County prosecutor’s office.

More than 16,000 cans of baby formula have been voluntarily recalled in 12 states, including Indiana. A notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Perrigo Co. issued the recall for three lots within a batch of its store-brand Premium Infant Formula with Iron Milk-Based Powder due to excessive levels of vitamin D, which can cause health complications for vulnerable infants. As of Monday, no illnesses had been reported.

Nearly ten people were sent to the hospital Monday after a crash involving an IndyGo bus. The Indianapolis Fire Department says the crash happened a short time before noon. Witnesses say an IndyGo bus and a woman driving a KIA were both heading south on Capitol Avenue in downtown Indianapolis when the woman attempted to make a left turn – not realizing the bus was still there. Nine people, including the driver, were on board. Six were sent to the hospital. They’re all in good condition, says IFD. The woman driving the KIA is currently in serious condition. Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating.

On a drive past Storer Estates yesterday, Mike Rhodes, Editor-in-Chief of MuncieJournal.com noted that the new playground equipment is almost completely installed and watched a group of people who have already started playing Pickleball on the new asphalt courts.

Indiana is conducting its 2024 Community Assessment Survey for Older adults. Randomly selected households will receive mailed survey invitations over the next few weeks. If you receive an invitation, please follow the instructions to share your input.

U.S. Senator Todd Young will tour Ivy Tech’s Technology Center in Fort Wayne today and meet with local manufacturers. Senator Young will be joined on the tour by Ivy Tech’s Fort Wayne Chancellor Dr. Kim Barnett-Johnson.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Indiana will be having a food tailgate distribution in Blackford County tomorrow. The food distribution will begin at 10m at the Blackford County Fairgrounds, 409 E Park Ave, in Hartford City.

This week we are giving you grill maintenance tips from Grill Nation News as we approach the Labor Day Holiday. Flavorizer bars, heat tents, ceramic rods —they help heat radiate evenly, deter flare-ups, and are constantly pummeled by heat from below and sizzling fat & grease from above. Scrape and clean them well, and look for any flaw that’s going to let grease through to the burner.