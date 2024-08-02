The “$2 Tour of the Village” returns Saturday, Aug. 24, from 3 to 7 p.m., on University Avenue between Calvert and Dill Streets.

MuncieJournal.com reports admission is free and the first 100 people through the gates will be given a $2 bill to spend on $2 items (t-shirts, goodie bags, food samples) from Village businesses. This event, now in its fifth year, is hosted by the Riverside-Normal City Neighborhood Association (RNC), the Muncie Action Plan, and Ball State University’s Office of Community Engagement. Sponsors include Fairmount Properties, Ball State University and RNC.