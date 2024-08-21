Sue Errington on New Democrat Ticket

Sue Errington is a fan of the ticket change, and a fan of President Joe Biden…

that Indiana State Rep Democrat was on WMUN yesterday morning.

Today and tomorrow, it’s called the Water Summit in Indy, and Democrat State Representative Sue Errington will be there…

Also from WMUN yesterday morning.

$150k is said to be a good price for Carmel-based Fisher Properties to purchase the parking lot for the former Pepsi property in Muncie – no word on plans for the plot, across the street from the warehouse that was recently purchased by Buyer’s Market.

A lawsuit challenging Live Nation-Ticketmaster’s control of the concert industry has gained new support. Indiana is one of nine states joining the case, originally filed by the U.S. Department of Justice and 29 other states. 40 Plaintiff’s accuse Live Nation-Ticketmaster of monopolistic practices, claiming they inflate ticket prices and have too much control over venues, ticketing, and artists.

13 times now in Delaware County – a conviction of dealing a controlled substance resulting in death. This time Teagan Thatcher was busted in a bench trial. Judge Feick will sentence on September 11th – up to 40 years possible, according to a release from the Prosecutor’s office.

Planned Parenthood and the state of Indiana have agreed to extend a deadline by 30 days for a judge to rule if the state’s abortion ban violates the constitution. Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers sued the state in late May and requested a judge issue an injunction to broaden legal abortions to include medical exemptions and block the requirement that they are only done at a hospital. The ban allows for abortions in rare circumstances, including if the mother’s life is at risk.

The Greater Muncie Chamber of Commerce and Delaware Advancement Corporation, or DAC, announced their intended joint reorganization in October of 2023. The reorganization, which was approved by both boards, moved the Economic Development Alliance under the oversight of the Chamber to allow for streamlined governance, additional accountability, and greater synergy and efficiencies, according to a release.

You’ve been hearing about the Monster X Tour coming to the Muncie Fairgrounds this Saturday with shows at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – hear an in studio guest Friday at 8:15 a.m. on WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show – 92.5 FM, 1340 AM and Alexa: Play WMUN.

70 years for murder – as covered on WMUN news radio yesterday morning, Malek Williams was convicted of chasing down, and shooting in the back – and killing Que’Aundre Johnson. Williams claimed self-defense, according to the release from the Delaware County Prosecutors Office.

With Congress At Home, Support For AM Radio Bill Hits 260 Supporters. Inside Radio reports the growing support for the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act. With the addition of five more members.