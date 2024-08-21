Indiana recently honored local farms owned and operated by the same family for at least 100 years with Hoosier Homestead awards. The farms receiving awards include: The Abshire Farm, in operation since 1864, received centennial and sesquicentennial awards; The C Clifford Green Farm, in operation since 1874, received a sesquicentennial award; and
The Kirklin Farm, in operation since 1874, received centennial and sesquicentennial awards.
Local Farms Honored With Hoosier Homestead Awards
