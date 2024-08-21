Local Farms Honored With Hoosier Homestead Awards

Indiana recently honored local farms owned and operated by the same family for at least 100 years with Hoosier Homestead awards. The farms receiving awards include: The Abshire Farm, in operation since 1864, received centennial and sesquicentennial awards; The C Clifford Green Farm, in operation since 1874, received a sesquicentennial award; and
The Kirklin Farm, in operation since 1874, received centennial and sesquicentennial awards.

