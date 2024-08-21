Rosema Receives David Sursa Leadership Award

The Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County has announced that Jim Rosema received the 2024 David Sursa Leadership Award to recognize his dedicated service to Muncie Mission. MuncieJournal.com reports Jim Rosema was nominated by Muncie Mission for his role as a board member and a guiding force for nearly 34 years. During those years, Jim served in every officer position, including as President of the Board for more than a decade.