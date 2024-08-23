A second teenager has been charged with murder in the Aug. 14 shooting death of a 15-year-old Muncie boy.
According to the Star Press, 16 year old K-Shaun English was charged with murder Thursday connected to the slaying of Latajohne Phillips,He’s also charged with robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, conspiracy to commit robbery and obstruction of justice.
Second Teen Charged In Death Of Muncie Boy
