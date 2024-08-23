Second Teen Charged In Death Of Muncie Boy

A second teenager has been charged with murder in the Aug. 14 shooting death of a 15-year-old Muncie boy.
According to the Star Press, 16 year old K-Shaun English was charged with murder Thursday connected to the slaying of Latajohne Phillips,He’s also charged with robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, conspiracy to commit robbery and obstruction of justice.

Previous Post
Muncie Central Hosts Delta for the First Football Game of the 2024 Year
Next Post
AHA Plans Proceed For Lincolnshire Apartments

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom