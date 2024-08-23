Muncie Central Hosts Delta for the First Football Game of the 2024 Year

It’s a new season tonight, with Central hosting Delta at the new Ball Rec Field. 7:00 p.m. is the pregame on WMUN with Mark Foerster and Hall of Famer Rob Fisher. Radio audio accompanies our video streaming again this year – look for links on WMUN social media.

Hanging by a bed sheet from a bed frame – 28-year-old Keimar Butler from Fort Wayne, Indiana, was found dead in the Allen County Jail this week. Detectives do not suspect anything other than this being a suicide, as Butler was housed alone, and jail video does not show anyone else entering the solitary confinement cell.

Country Legends Tribute Concert tomorrow night…

That’s Kevin Tighe from the Murpah Shrine Club, our WLBC Hometown Hero of the Month from a recent interview on WMUN Radio.

New COVID-19 vaccines that might combat the latest virus strains are expected to be approved any day now by the Food and Drug Administration. Dr. Peter Marks, who runs the FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, tells NPR the new vaccines could cut the risk of getting COVID by 60% to 70% and reduce the risk of getting seriously ill by 80% to 90%.

The Muncie Whitely Community Picnic is Saturday August 24th at McCullough Park from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. Free food, fun and prizes, all on a social media post.

The Indiana Democratic Party announced their Emerging Leaders Project’s 2024-2025 class! Of the young leaders who make up the program’s 11th class, none are in East Central Indiana.

A rescue earlier this week in Yorktown…

Town Manager Chase Bruton on WMUN’s Delaware County today said his volunteer fire department cut away the gate and freed the equine.

A teenage girl who was injured in a shooting that happened a week ago has died. The shooting happened late in the evening last Thursday. It was along Winter Street on Ft. Wayne’s southwest side. If you have any information on the shooting you are urged to give Fort Wayne PD a call.

Yorktown concert tonight…

Town Manager Chase Bruton on WMUN’s Delaware County Today Radio show – 8:00 to 9:00 a.m. weekdays.

Precipitation Observers Needed. The National Weather Service says they need 10 per county – they have zero in Cass and Adams counties at the moment. Once trained, volunteers collect data using a 4-inch diameter rain gauge. Hit the NWS Indianapolis YouTube page to find out how.