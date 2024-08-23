AHA Plans Proceed For Lincolnshire Apartments

The Anderson Housing Authority is planning to begin renovating the Lincolnshire Apartments by next March.
The Herald Bulletin reports the project was first proposed in 2021 to convert the four-story apartment building, built in 1927, into 21 one-bedroom apartments and nine studio apartments.
The Anderson Housing Authority has submitted an application for tax credits from the state; a decision is expected in November.

