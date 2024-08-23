The Anderson Housing Authority is planning to begin renovating the Lincolnshire Apartments by next March.
The Herald Bulletin reports the project was first proposed in 2021 to convert the four-story apartment building, built in 1927, into 21 one-bedroom apartments and nine studio apartments.
The Anderson Housing Authority has submitted an application for tax credits from the state; a decision is expected in November.
AHA Plans Proceed For Lincolnshire Apartments
