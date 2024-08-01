Muncie Man Accused Of Bribing Cop In Traffic Stop

A Muncie man is accused of offering a bribe to a police officer in Henry County in a bid to avoid being arrested. 25 year old
Thomas Eugene Rogers was a passenger in a SUV that was pulled over for speeding. Rogers, when told he was being arrested for a bag of pot in his possession, allegedly offered the officer all the money in his wallet, which Rogers claimed was about $700.

Previous Post
41 Years Behind Bars For Muncie Man In Fatal OD
Next Post
Man Charged In Deadly Pedestrian Crash

Search this site

Woof Boom Radio

WLBC (104.1 FM, and WLBC HD1), Muncie
WERK (104.9 FM), Muncie
WMUN (92.5 FM, 1340 AM), Muncie
WHBU (101.1 FM & 1240 AM), Anderson
WMXQ (93.5 FM), Hartford City
WBKQ (96.7 FM & 102.9 FM
& WLBC HD2), Alexandria / Muncie

WLBC
WMUN
Blake FM
WERK
MAX Rocks
MuncieJournal
765 Business Journal
WHBU
Woof Boom