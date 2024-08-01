A Muncie man is accused of offering a bribe to a police officer in Henry County in a bid to avoid being arrested. 25 year old
Thomas Eugene Rogers was a passenger in a SUV that was pulled over for speeding. Rogers, when told he was being arrested for a bag of pot in his possession, allegedly offered the officer all the money in his wallet, which Rogers claimed was about $700.
Muncie Man Accused Of Bribing Cop In Traffic Stop
