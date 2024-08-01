Man Charged In Deadly Pedestrian Crash

A deadly pedestrian accident in New Castle leads to charges against a rural Muncie man. The Star Press reports 28 year old
Jordan Alan Zerbe was preliminarily charged with driving while intoxicated causing death, after the pick up he was driving struck 29-year-old Lyn Meriah Cedras of New Castle, who was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Delaware County Road 550-E near the Cardinal Greenway.

